X-CASH Trading 12.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, X-CASH has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $8.98 million and approximately $46,734.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000954 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00020048 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000026 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,142,562,058 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

