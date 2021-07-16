X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) CEO Sells $77,729.44 in Stock

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) CEO Paula Ragan sold 13,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $77,729.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paula Ragan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Paula Ragan sold 2,400 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $22,800.00.

NASDAQ:XFOR traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.59. 200,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.56. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 8.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.76.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46). On average, equities research analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XFOR. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,091,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,398,000 after purchasing an additional 298,687 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,373,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 287,356 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $1,309,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $602,000. 62.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

