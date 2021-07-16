X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 365,100 shares, a decline of 68.3% from the June 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XFOR. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

In other news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 5,417 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $42,469.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,375.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Derek M. Meisner sold 4,166 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $32,661.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 76,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,848.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,207 shares of company stock worth $182,602. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. 62.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a current ratio of 8.18. The company has a market cap of $146.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.56. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46). As a group, equities analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

