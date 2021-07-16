xBTC Market Capitalization Achieves $675,464.80 (xBTC)

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 16th. Over the last seven days, xBTC has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar. One xBTC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001042 BTC on exchanges. xBTC has a market capitalization of $675,464.80 and $249.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00038705 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00106196 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00145561 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,933.11 or 1.00153187 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

xBTC Profile

xBTC’s total supply is 2,040,773 coins and its circulating supply is 2,032,351 coins. xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official . xBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@Social.Capital . The official website for xBTC is xbtc.fi

xBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

