Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) Short Interest Update

Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the June 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 906,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of XCRT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 584,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,921. Xcelerate has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.17.
About Xcelerate
