XcelMobility (OTCMKTS:XCLL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

XcelMobility, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCLL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. XcelMobility shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 1,562,450 shares trading hands.

About XcelMobility (OTCMKTS:XCLL)

XcelMobility, Inc engages in the development and sale of Internet products. It offers Internet accelerator for mobile phone, tablets, and laptops; Chinese language command-driven smart watch; push mail delivery system; and mobile location-based tracking services. The company was founded on December 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for XcelMobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XcelMobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.