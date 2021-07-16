xSigma (SIG) Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges

xSigma (CURRENCY:SIG) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 16th. One xSigma coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000610 BTC on popular exchanges. xSigma has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $110,037.00 worth of xSigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, xSigma has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003203 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00048675 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002568 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00014144 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.79 or 0.00806254 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005898 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

xSigma Profile

xSigma (SIG) is a coin. xSigma’s total supply is 11,643,326 coins and its circulating supply is 7,684,330 coins. xSigma’s official Twitter account is @xSigma5

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xSigma directly using U.S. dollars.

