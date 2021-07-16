Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Yandex were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yandex in the 4th quarter worth $218,989,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Yandex by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,160,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $637,368,000 after buying an additional 1,851,242 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yandex by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,625,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $552,564,000 after buying an additional 1,011,341 shares during the period. Cartica Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yandex in the 4th quarter worth $40,287,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Yandex by 30.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,841,000 after purchasing an additional 456,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YNDX stock opened at $69.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.96. Yandex has a 52 week low of $53.33 and a 52 week high of $74.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.33.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Yandex had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $966.10 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yandex will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YNDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Yandex in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

Yandex Profile

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

