Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.35

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.35 and traded as high as C$1.45. Yangarra Resources shares last traded at C$1.42, with a volume of 80,959 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on YGR shares. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.75 price target on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Yangarra Resources to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.59.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$121.45 million and a PE ratio of 10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$28.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.177707 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Weir sold 33,000 shares of Yangarra Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.33, for a total transaction of C$43,890.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 286,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$380,796.29.

About Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR)

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

