Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.60

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.60 and last traded at $15.44, with a volume of 22243 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

YZCAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Yanzhou Coal Mining from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, HSBC lowered Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

Get Yanzhou Coal Mining alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of -77.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.9337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.12%. Yanzhou Coal Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.25%.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YZCAY)

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, including methanol, liquid wax, stable light hydrocarbon, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, etc., as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Yanzhou Coal Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yanzhou Coal Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.