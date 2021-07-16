Yellow Road (ROAD) 1-Day Volume Reaches $9,354.00

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. One Yellow Road coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000945 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Yellow Road has traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. Yellow Road has a market capitalization of $629,482.36 and $9,354.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00038084 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00100686 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00144926 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,332.08 or 0.99924849 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Yellow Road Coin Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,124,613 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling Yellow Road

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yellow Road directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yellow Road should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yellow Road using one of the exchanges listed above.

