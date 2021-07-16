Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a drop of 65.3% from the June 15th total of 61,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YSAC. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Yellowstone Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in Yellowstone Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Yellowstone Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Yellowstone Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Yellowstone Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ YSAC opened at $10.06 on Friday. Yellowstone Acquisition has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $10.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04.

Yellowstone Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Yellowstone Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellowstone Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.