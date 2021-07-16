YFIVE FINANCE (YFIVE) Price Tops $2.48 on Top Exchanges

YFIVE FINANCE (CURRENCY:YFIVE) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 16th. During the last week, YFIVE FINANCE has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One YFIVE FINANCE coin can now be purchased for $2.48 or 0.00007916 BTC on major exchanges. YFIVE FINANCE has a total market cap of $55,884.81 and $144,282.00 worth of YFIVE FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00048541 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00014151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.35 or 0.00804788 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005880 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000353 BTC.

YFIVE FINANCE Profile

YFIVE FINANCE is a coin. YFIVE FINANCE’s total supply is 31,020 coins and its circulating supply is 22,515 coins. YFIVE FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YFIVEfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . YFIVE FINANCE’s official website is www.yfive.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFIVE is a community-driven DeFi-project by the people and for the people, the decisions and actions of YFIVE are made by its community through voting to assure equity and fairness for all.YFIVE.FINANCE is a new form of the governance system, a think-tank where innovation, entrepreneurship, and technological advancements are the priority, creating a much-needed utility focus to the blockchain space. “

YFIVE FINANCE Coin Trading

