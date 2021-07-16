Yield Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $1.25 Million (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 16th. Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and $217,648.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0367 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Yield Protocol

YIELD is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

