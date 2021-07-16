YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Short Interest Down 21.2% in June

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the June 15th total of 4,300,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

YPF Sociedad Anónima stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.22. 1,128,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,946. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.77.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%. Research analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations consist of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.