Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) to Post -$0.55 EPS

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) will announce ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.51). Allogene Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.82). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($2.25). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Allogene Therapeutics.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $38.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALLO. B. Riley began coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.89.

In other news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 426,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,790,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $249,723.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 236,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,916,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 172.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $22.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.09. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $44.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.62.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

