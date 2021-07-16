Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). BrainsWay posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BrainsWay.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million.

BWAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of BWAY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.00. The company had a trading volume of 34,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,727. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.05 million, a PE ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 1.28. BrainsWay has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $11.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BrainsWay in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the 1st quarter worth $1,173,000. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 131.4% in the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 978,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,838,000 after purchasing an additional 555,779 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BrainsWay during the first quarter worth about $1,621,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 756,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after buying an additional 435,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

