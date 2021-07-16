Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $768.18 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) will post $768.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $240.90 million and the highest is $2.15 billion. Carnival Co. & reported sales of $31.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2,378%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full-year sales of $2.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $18.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.57 billion to $20.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Carnival Co. &.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%.

CCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.78.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 40.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 14,015 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 75,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 19,475 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,993,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 61,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,779,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,778,000 after buying an additional 310,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $21.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.53. The company has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.31. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carnival Co. & (CCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.