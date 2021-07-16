Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) to Announce -$0.28 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) will announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Chembio Diagnostics’ earnings. Chembio Diagnostics posted earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chembio Diagnostics.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 79.63% and a negative net margin of 72.88%. The company had revenue of $8.72 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chembio Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEMI opened at $2.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.42. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.08.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 254.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 18,313 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 34.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, Hepatitis C, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

