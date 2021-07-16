Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) will report ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Cue Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.41). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.61). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,168.14% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The business had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48 million.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of CUE opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $320.07 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.89. Cue Biopharma has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $23.59.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 7.9% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,703,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,989,000 after purchasing an additional 197,211 shares in the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,549,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,098,000 after acquiring an additional 633,812 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,247,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,422,000 after purchasing an additional 84,726 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 17.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after acquiring an additional 88,724 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cue Biopharma by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 302,995 shares during the last quarter. 59.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cue Biopharma (CUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.