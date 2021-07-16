Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) will report ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Cue Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.41). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.61). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,168.14% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The business had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48 million.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of CUE opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $320.07 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.89. Cue Biopharma has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $23.59.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 7.9% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,703,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,989,000 after purchasing an additional 197,211 shares in the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,549,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,098,000 after acquiring an additional 633,812 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,247,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,422,000 after purchasing an additional 84,726 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 17.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after acquiring an additional 88,724 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cue Biopharma by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 302,995 shares during the last quarter. 59.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

