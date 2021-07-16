Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) to post earnings per share of $0.92 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. Raytheon Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 130%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Raytheon Technologies.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,393,932.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,672,670. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conning Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3,042.0% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 661,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,099,000 after purchasing an additional 640,255 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 168,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 114,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,995,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,662,214. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.68. The firm has a market cap of $126.56 billion, a PE ratio of -46.66, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.46. Raytheon Technologies has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Raytheon Technologies (RTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.