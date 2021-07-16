Zacks: Analysts Expect Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) to post $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Medical’s earnings. Apollo Medical reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Medical will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.59 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apollo Medical.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $176.06 million during the quarter.

Separately, Colliers Securities lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Medical from $36.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

In other news, insider Brandon Sim bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $2,450,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,750,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,398,544.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $573,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 64.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 17.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $1,857,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 4,346.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 104,444 shares during the period. 11.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMEH traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.42. 656,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,819. Apollo Medical has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $92.74. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.98, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

