Zacks: Analysts Expect Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $289.83 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) will announce $289.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $289.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $290.00 million. Calavo Growers reported sales of $270.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVGW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Calavo Growers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVGW stock opened at $57.82 on Friday. Calavo Growers has a 52-week low of $56.16 and a 52-week high of $85.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

