Zacks: Analysts Expect Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) to report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Excellon Resources’ earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Excellon Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.18 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Excellon Resources.

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Excellon Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

EXN stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24. Excellon Resources has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXN. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Excellon Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Excellon Resources by 11.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 530,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 53,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Excellon Resources by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 653,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 140,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

