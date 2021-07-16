Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) will announce $1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $1.15. Eagle Bancorp posted earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $93.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.48 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 35.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.02. The stock had a trading volume of 146,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,676. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.16. Eagle Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $58.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.51%.

In other Eagle Bancorp news, EVP Antonio F. Marquez sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $110,760.00. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGBN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 59.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 1,646.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

