Zacks: Brokerages Expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) to Post $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is $0.00. Target Hospitality posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Target Hospitality.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $45.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 million. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 43.57% and a negative net margin of 22.32%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Northland Securities raised Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Target Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.95.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TH. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Target Hospitality in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Target Hospitality in the first quarter worth $45,000. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TH opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. Target Hospitality has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $4.70.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Target Hospitality (TH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.