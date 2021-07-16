Zano (ZANO) Market Cap Reaches $20.62 Million

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Zano coin can now be purchased for $1.92 or 0.00006005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zano has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. Zano has a total market capitalization of $20.62 million and approximately $79,500.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zano alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,991.87 or 0.99939754 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00039858 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $386.63 or 0.01207810 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.02 or 0.00359327 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.78 or 0.00371053 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006525 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005599 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004618 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00052903 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,758,742 coins and its circulating supply is 10,729,242 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zano is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.