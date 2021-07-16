Zealium (NZL) Trading Down 6.9% Over Last 7 Days

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zealium has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. Zealium has a market capitalization of $28,771.16 and approximately $14.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zealium alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008270 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008315 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.58 or 0.00237120 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium Profile

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,635,057 coins and its circulating supply is 16,635,057 coins. The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zealium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zealium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.