ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 16th. Over the last week, ZelaaPayAE has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. One ZelaaPayAE coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZelaaPayAE has a market capitalization of $200,596.66 and approximately $133,653.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006347 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006658 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000125 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 6,738.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000066 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000256 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001199 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE Coin Profile

ZPAE is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. The official website for ZelaaPayAE is www.zelaapay.ae . ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using U.S. dollars.

