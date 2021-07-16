Zeusshield (ZSC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $314.00

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 16.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Zeusshield coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Zeusshield has a total market capitalization of $220,617.55 and approximately $314.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00049056 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00014775 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.26 or 0.00837664 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005757 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

ZSC is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

