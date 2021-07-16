ZIMBOCASH Price Hits $0.0043 (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. ZIMBOCASH has a market cap of $4.87 million and approximately $26,843.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZIMBOCASH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00039072 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00106068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.58 or 0.00146367 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,768.78 or 0.99828611 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,127,155,655 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZIMBOCASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZIMBOCASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.