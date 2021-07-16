Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.14. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.12 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 29.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZION. Raymond James increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.35.

Shares of ZION opened at $51.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $60.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,828,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,125,000 after buying an additional 248,141 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,827,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,249,000 after buying an additional 514,837 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,468,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,644,000 after buying an additional 479,771 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,380,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,781,000 after purchasing an additional 31,092 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,307,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,803,000 after purchasing an additional 19,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David E. Blackford sold 551 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $32,239.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 14,267 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $754,581.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,710.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,197 shares of company stock worth $2,392,714 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

