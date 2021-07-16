Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Director Sells $90,657.68 in Stock

Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $90,657.68.

Shares of ZSAN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 692,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,489,750. Zosano Pharma Co. has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 3.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.86.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Zosano Pharma Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZSAN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,420,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,002 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 221,847 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 199,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 69,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics and other bioactive molecules to patients suffering from migraine using its transdermal microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the acute treatment of migraine.

