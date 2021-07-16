ZUM TOKEN Reaches Market Capitalization of $396,834.65 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $396,834.65 and $22.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 118.3% against the US dollar. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $195.15 or 0.00615065 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001332 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000193 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Profile

ZUM TOKEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 73,747,176,075 coins and its circulating supply is 14,217,255,217 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

