Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Director Sells $109,767.96 in Stock

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total value of $109,767.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Holmes Kalen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zumiez alerts:

On Tuesday, June 15th, Holmes Kalen sold 2,484 shares of Zumiez stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $112,177.44.

ZUMZ traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $42.92. 188,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,747. Zumiez Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.83.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. Zumiez had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $279.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.84) earnings per share. Zumiez’s revenue was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

ZUMZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zumiez during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Zumiez by 404.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 888 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 7,631.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 81.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.