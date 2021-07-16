Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Buys New Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,370,566,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,957 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,441,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,609 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $167.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.29. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $442.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.70.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

