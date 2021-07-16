Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Buys New Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.07.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $232.81 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.21 and a 1-year high of $234.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

