Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Sells 127,336 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lessened its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 87.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 127,336 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 19.6% during the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 15,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,258,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,346,000 after purchasing an additional 35,187 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 179.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 163,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,265,000 after purchasing an additional 105,223 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 148.5% during the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 115,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 68,763 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $11,251,344.22. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 30,121 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $3,370,539.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,305,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,432 shares of company stock valued at $17,565,464. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

Shares of PAYX opened at $112.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.84. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.38 and a twelve month high of $112.94.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 86.84%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

