Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Sells 2,100 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lowered its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.81.

In other news, Director Gary B. Moore acquired 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,554 shares of company stock worth $6,709,290 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $303.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $312.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $171.31 and a 12-month high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.