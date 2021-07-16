Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Sells 9,285 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,285 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,024,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $67.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.14. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $54.11 and a 52 week high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

