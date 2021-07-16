ZUSD (ZUSD) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 16th. ZUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $46,952.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00037930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00102671 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.67 or 0.00145360 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,411.93 or 0.99969600 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

ZUSD Coin Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

