-$0.01 EPS Expected for Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Accuray’s earnings. Accuray also reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Accuray will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Accuray.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARAY. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray in the first quarter worth about $298,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 8,864 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 201,027 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 84,467 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares during the period. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARAY stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.03. 402,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,990. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.42. Accuray has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $6.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $375.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.78 and a beta of 1.87.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

