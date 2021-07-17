-$0.08 EPS Expected for Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Inotiv’s earnings. Inotiv also posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inotiv will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.74 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Inotiv.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $18.75 million during the quarter. Inotiv had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 47.67%.

NOTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Inotiv in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, insider John E. Sagartz bought 1,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.70 per share, with a total value of $49,995.40. Company insiders own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOTV. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Inotiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inotiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Inotiv in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inotiv in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. 20.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NOTV traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.57. The stock had a trading volume of 26,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,653. The firm has a market cap of $436.43 million, a PE ratio of -83.55 and a beta of 2.14. Inotiv has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.08.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

