$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.08. WisdomTree Investments posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WisdomTree Investments.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.40 million. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WETF shares. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.28.

NASDAQ:WETF traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.10. 1,531,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,107. WisdomTree Investments has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $912.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 21.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 259.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WisdomTree Investments (WETF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.