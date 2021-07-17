$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) will post $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Datto’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Datto will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Datto.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Datto stock opened at $26.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.69. Datto has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $33.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.57.

In other Datto news, CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 1,500 shares of Datto stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $40,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 151,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Weller sold 23,234 shares of Datto stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $611,054.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,464.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,195 shares of company stock valued at $7,043,938 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSP. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datto during the 4th quarter valued at $3,071,348,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Datto during the 4th quarter valued at $65,029,000. Greenvale Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Datto during the 1st quarter valued at $49,480,000. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datto during the 4th quarter valued at $40,500,000. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datto during the 1st quarter valued at $32,867,000. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

