-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) will post ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for 2U’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.11). 2U posted earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that 2U will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. 2U had a negative net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.56.

In other 2U news, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $2,121,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of 2U by 1.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in 2U by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 2U by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of 2U by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter.

2U has a 1 year low of $28.45 and a 1 year high of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.98.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

