$0.16 EPS Expected for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to post $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Mitek Systems also reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.86 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mitek Systems.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.97 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MITK. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

In other Mitek Systems news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $219,444.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,731.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MITK. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the first quarter valued at $416,000. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $549,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,143,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,824,000 after acquiring an additional 261,119 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MITK opened at $18.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. The company has a market capitalization of $786.60 million, a P/E ratio of 83.05 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.90. Mitek Systems has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $19.88.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mitek Systems (MITK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.