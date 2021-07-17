-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) will report earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.73). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to $0.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07.

NASDAQ BCLI opened at $3.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $121.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.03. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $17.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 460.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 100,355 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,122,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 193.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 16,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

