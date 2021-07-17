$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Largo Resources’ earnings. Largo Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,700%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Largo Resources will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $1.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Largo Resources.

Get Largo Resources alerts:

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). Largo Resources had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $39.80 million during the quarter.

LGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Largo Resources in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Largo Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.60 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Largo Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Largo Resources from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of LGO opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.23. The firm has a market cap of $936.31 million and a P/E ratio of 80.56. Largo Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $18.71.

Largo Resources Company Profile

Largo Resources Ltd. operates as a natural resource development and exploration company in Brazil and Canada. It explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company's principal operating asset is its 100% owned MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690.5 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Largo Resources (LGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.