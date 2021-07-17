$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) will announce earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s earnings. The Liberty SiriusXM Group reported earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.03 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Liberty SiriusXM Group.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LSXMK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 97,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.09. The company had a trading volume of 398,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,932. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.32. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $47.40. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.28.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

